1651 South Wildrose

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice three bedroom two bath home located in Crismon Creek. Property also has a den/office. This home has it's very own pavered private courtyard and a two car garage! Garage floor has a nice epoxy finish. Greatroom floor plan, kitchen contains granite counter tops, stainless appliances and Maple cabinets. Wood laminate flooring in common areas. Master bedroom has double sinks & a walk in closet. Community playground and swimming pool! Great location and close to freeway! **OWNER PREFERS NO PETS!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now



