Last updated August 7 2019 at 5:06 PM

1651 South Wildrose

1651 South Wildrose · No Longer Available
Location

1651 South Wildrose, Mesa, AZ 85209

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Apply Here WWW.RENTREDBRICK.COM

Click to see if you qualify,

http://www.rentredbrick.com/documents/

Nice three bedroom two bath home located in Crismon Creek. Property also has a den/office. This home has it's very own pavered private courtyard and a two car garage! Garage floor has a nice epoxy finish. Greatroom floor plan, kitchen contains granite counter tops, stainless appliances and Maple cabinets. Wood laminate flooring in common areas. Master bedroom has double sinks & a walk in closet. Community playground and swimming pool! Great location and close to freeway! **OWNER PREFERS NO PETS!

Refundable Security Deposit: $1450
Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $300
Non-refundable Pet Deposit: No Pets!
Admin Fee: $299
Rental Tax: 2.0%
Monthly Admin Fee: 0

*All Tenants are required to purchase a Renter's Insurance policy with liability coverage no less than $100,000, listing Red Brick Realty as an additional interest. Please send us a copy of your policy prior to move in*4 business day

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1651 South Wildrose have any available units?
1651 South Wildrose doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1651 South Wildrose have?
Some of 1651 South Wildrose's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1651 South Wildrose currently offering any rent specials?
1651 South Wildrose is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1651 South Wildrose pet-friendly?
Yes, 1651 South Wildrose is pet friendly.
Does 1651 South Wildrose offer parking?
Yes, 1651 South Wildrose offers parking.
Does 1651 South Wildrose have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1651 South Wildrose does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1651 South Wildrose have a pool?
Yes, 1651 South Wildrose has a pool.
Does 1651 South Wildrose have accessible units?
No, 1651 South Wildrose does not have accessible units.
Does 1651 South Wildrose have units with dishwashers?
No, 1651 South Wildrose does not have units with dishwashers.
