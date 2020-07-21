1651 South Wildrose

Amenities
Nice three bedroom two bath home located in Crismon Creek. Property also has a den/office. This home has it's very own pavered private courtyard and a two car garage! Garage floor has a nice epoxy finish. Greatroom floor plan, kitchen contains granite counter tops, stainless appliances and Maple cabinets. Wood laminate flooring in common areas. Master bedroom has double sinks & a walk in closet. Community playground and swimming pool! Great location and close to freeway! **OWNER PREFERS NO PETS!
Refundable Security Deposit: $1450
Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $300
Non-refundable Pet Deposit: No Pets!
Admin Fee: $299
Rental Tax: 2.0%
Monthly Admin Fee: 0
*All Tenants are required to purchase a Renter's Insurance policy with liability coverage no less than $100,000, listing Red Brick Realty as an additional interest. Please send us a copy of your policy prior to move in*4 business day
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
