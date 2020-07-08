All apartments in Mesa
Last updated May 12 2020

1635 S LARAMIE --

1635 South Laramie · No Longer Available
Location

1635 South Laramie, Mesa, AZ 85209

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Application approved!! Clean 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath home with 2-car garage in Crismon Creek Village. Granite countertops, upgraded 42'' cabinets, extended island with breakfast bar, built-in wine chiller in kitchen. Half bath downstairs. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and dual vanities. Paved side yard. HOA maintains front yard. Enjoy the community pool and children's play area and be near freeways, shopping, and more. Tenant to pay 2% rental tax monthly and one-time $95 admin fee. Assistive animals only; no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1635 S LARAMIE -- have any available units?
1635 S LARAMIE -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1635 S LARAMIE -- have?
Some of 1635 S LARAMIE --'s amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1635 S LARAMIE -- currently offering any rent specials?
1635 S LARAMIE -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1635 S LARAMIE -- pet-friendly?
No, 1635 S LARAMIE -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1635 S LARAMIE -- offer parking?
Yes, 1635 S LARAMIE -- offers parking.
Does 1635 S LARAMIE -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1635 S LARAMIE -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1635 S LARAMIE -- have a pool?
Yes, 1635 S LARAMIE -- has a pool.
Does 1635 S LARAMIE -- have accessible units?
No, 1635 S LARAMIE -- does not have accessible units.
Does 1635 S LARAMIE -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1635 S LARAMIE -- has units with dishwashers.

