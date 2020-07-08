1635 S LARAMIE

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Application approved!! Clean 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath home with 2-car garage in Crismon Creek Village. Granite countertops, upgraded 42'' cabinets, extended island with breakfast bar, built-in wine chiller in kitchen. Half bath downstairs. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and dual vanities. Paved side yard. HOA maintains front yard. Enjoy the community pool and children's play area and be near freeways, shopping, and more. Tenant to pay 2% rental tax monthly and one-time $95 admin fee. Assistive animals only; no pets.