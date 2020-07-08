1635 S LARAMIE

Amenities
Application approved!! Clean 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath home with 2-car garage in Crismon Creek Village. Granite countertops, upgraded 42'' cabinets, extended island with breakfast bar, built-in wine chiller in kitchen. Half bath downstairs. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and dual vanities. Paved side yard. HOA maintains front yard. Enjoy the community pool and children's play area and be near freeways, shopping, and more. Tenant to pay 2% rental tax monthly and one-time $95 admin fee. Assistive animals only; no pets.