All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 155 N Horne Apt B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
155 N Horne Apt B
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:10 AM

155 N Horne Apt B

155 N Horne · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

155 N Horne, Mesa, AZ 85203
Fraser Fields

Amenities

coffee bar
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Great Mesa Location at N Home St and E 1st Pl. Close to Freeway, shopping, dining, and entertainment. This beautiful apartment has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with a refrigerator and electric range oven, with security door, air-conditioner and ceiling fan. This apartment is close to William K Eaton School, Edison Elementary School, and Sign. The closest grocery stores are Arizona Salsa and Spice Co, Smart & Final and Food City. Coffee shops include Lost Dutchman Coffee House, Volstead Public House, and Jarrod's Coffee, Tea, & Gallery. Close by restaurants includes Tacos Al Carbon, El Asadero and Mariscos Cazo de Oro. Also near Pioneer Park, Escobedo Park, and Washington Park.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee per Adult.
A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5668772)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 N Horne Apt B have any available units?
155 N Horne Apt B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 155 N Horne Apt B have?
Some of 155 N Horne Apt B's amenities include coffee bar, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 N Horne Apt B currently offering any rent specials?
155 N Horne Apt B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 N Horne Apt B pet-friendly?
No, 155 N Horne Apt B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 155 N Horne Apt B offer parking?
No, 155 N Horne Apt B does not offer parking.
Does 155 N Horne Apt B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 N Horne Apt B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 N Horne Apt B have a pool?
No, 155 N Horne Apt B does not have a pool.
Does 155 N Horne Apt B have accessible units?
No, 155 N Horne Apt B does not have accessible units.
Does 155 N Horne Apt B have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 N Horne Apt B does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Move Cross Country
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Village
226 N Hobson
Mesa, AZ 85203
Terra Vida Apartments
150 S Roosevelt Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
Trails at Harris
1653 S Harris Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Aventerra at Dobson Ranch
1960 W Keating Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Cortland Mountain Vista
1304 S 105th Pl
Mesa, AZ 85209
Urban Trails at the District
1620 W Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Luxe 1930
1930 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
The Place at El Prado
1050 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College