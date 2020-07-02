155 N Horne Apt B

Amenities

coffee bar air conditioning ceiling fan range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar

Great Mesa Location at N Home St and E 1st Pl. Close to Freeway, shopping, dining, and entertainment. This beautiful apartment has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with a refrigerator and electric range oven, with security door, air-conditioner and ceiling fan. This apartment is close to William K Eaton School, Edison Elementary School, and Sign. The closest grocery stores are Arizona Salsa and Spice Co, Smart & Final and Food City. Coffee shops include Lost Dutchman Coffee House, Volstead Public House, and Jarrod's Coffee, Tea, & Gallery. Close by restaurants includes Tacos Al Carbon, El Asadero and Mariscos Cazo de Oro. Also near Pioneer Park, Escobedo Park, and Washington Park.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee per Adult.

A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Property Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5668772)