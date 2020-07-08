Fully remodeled home. Open floor plan. New steel entry door. New energy star windows. New kitchen with white shaker soft close cabinets. New wood like flooring. New paint in and out. New bathrooms. Double shower heads in the master bathroom. Large laundry/ craft room. Covered front porch and extra large rear patio. All Led light fixtures and Nest thermostat.No Pets allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1335 N 24TH Street have any available units?
1335 N 24TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1335 N 24TH Street have?
Some of 1335 N 24TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1335 N 24TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1335 N 24TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.