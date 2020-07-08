All apartments in Mesa
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

1335 N 24TH Street

1335 North 24th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1335 North 24th Street, Mesa, AZ 85213

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fully remodeled home. Open floor plan. New steel entry door. New energy star windows. New kitchen with white shaker soft close cabinets. New wood like flooring. New paint in and out. New bathrooms. Double shower heads in the master bathroom. Large laundry/ craft room. Covered front porch and extra large rear patio. All Led light fixtures and Nest thermostat.No Pets allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

