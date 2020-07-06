Conveniently located 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with bright kitchen all new paint and carpet.2'' white blinds throughout. Refrigerator and washer/dryer provided. 1 car garage and 1 covered carport. Ideally located to US60 and shopping.NO PETS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1327 S ALLEN -- have any available units?
1327 S ALLEN -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1327 S ALLEN -- have?
Some of 1327 S ALLEN --'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1327 S ALLEN -- currently offering any rent specials?
1327 S ALLEN -- is not currently offering any rent specials.