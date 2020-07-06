1327 S ALLEN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking garage

Conveniently located 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with bright kitchen all new paint and carpet.2'' white blinds throughout. Refrigerator and washer/dryer provided. 1 car garage and 1 covered carport. Ideally located to US60 and shopping.NO PETS