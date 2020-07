Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Don't miss out on this Top Notch property and make it your home. Updated everything. Close to 60 Freeway access, and local shopping. New Pella insulated windows, new paint, carpet, Updated cabinets and fixtures through-out. Cozy Fireplace. all appliances included. Rent includes landscape service for the beautiful backyard and front. Private sitting area in front yard. Jacuzzi works and will stay, but will not be maintained or serviced by owner. Newly re-surface community pool. NO PETS