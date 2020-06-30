All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 1315 S PROVIDENCE Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1315 S PROVIDENCE Circle
Last updated January 25 2020 at 11:58 PM

1315 S PROVIDENCE Circle

1315 South Providence Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1315 South Providence Circle, Mesa, AZ 85209

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
RENTAL: Former model home rental will be ready to rent JANUARY 25TH. Walk into this open 2 bed/2.5 bath with loft floorplan and love the space. Kitchen is great for gathering and sports a glass door pantry. As you walk into the living room, notice the built in maple hutch. Head upstairs to loft with built in maple computer desk. Laundry is conveniently located upstairs. Don't forget to check out the back yard with nice water feature and the 2 car garage with work bench. COME OVER FRIDAY 1/24 FROM 2PM TO 4PM to visit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1315 S PROVIDENCE Circle have any available units?
1315 S PROVIDENCE Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1315 S PROVIDENCE Circle have?
Some of 1315 S PROVIDENCE Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1315 S PROVIDENCE Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1315 S PROVIDENCE Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 S PROVIDENCE Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1315 S PROVIDENCE Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1315 S PROVIDENCE Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1315 S PROVIDENCE Circle offers parking.
Does 1315 S PROVIDENCE Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1315 S PROVIDENCE Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 S PROVIDENCE Circle have a pool?
No, 1315 S PROVIDENCE Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1315 S PROVIDENCE Circle have accessible units?
No, 1315 S PROVIDENCE Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 S PROVIDENCE Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1315 S PROVIDENCE Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dana Park Apartments
1440 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Cielo on Gilbert
1710 S Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Vista Valley
922 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Waterford Place
1055 W Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Central on Broadway
2145 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Delano
1800 E Covina St
Mesa, AZ 85203
Woodstream Village
1230 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Exchange on the 8
604 W 8th Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College