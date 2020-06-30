1315 S PROVIDENCE Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

RENTAL: Former model home rental will be ready to rent JANUARY 25TH. Walk into this open 2 bed/2.5 bath with loft floorplan and love the space. Kitchen is great for gathering and sports a glass door pantry. As you walk into the living room, notice the built in maple hutch. Head upstairs to loft with built in maple computer desk. Laundry is conveniently located upstairs. Don't forget to check out the back yard with nice water feature and the 2 car garage with work bench. COME OVER FRIDAY 1/24 FROM 2PM TO 4PM to visit!