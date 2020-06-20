1255 S RIALTO

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home in Muirfield Village! Home features tile flooring throughout the kitchen and living space, and carpet in the bedrooms, beautiful kitchen with a breakfast bar, granite countertops, all black appliances, and a pantry for extra storage! Additional highlights include a master bedroom with a full master bath with a double sink vanity, master walk-in closet, large bedrooms, and an easy to maintain backyard and so much more! Other amenities include 2 car garage, inside laundry with washer and dryer, community playground, biking/walking paths, and a community pool! Great Location in a very nice neighborhood near the 202 & 60 freeways, shopping centers, and restaurants! Please call and Verify Pet Policy*