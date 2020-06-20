All apartments in Mesa
1255 S RIALTO --
Last updated May 16 2020 at 2:09 PM

1255 S RIALTO --

1255 South Rialto · (602) 354-4660
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1255 South Rialto, Mesa, AZ 85209

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 85 · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1534 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home in Muirfield Village! Home features tile flooring throughout the kitchen and living space, and carpet in the bedrooms, beautiful kitchen with a breakfast bar, granite countertops, all black appliances, and a pantry for extra storage! Additional highlights include a master bedroom with a full master bath with a double sink vanity, master walk-in closet, large bedrooms, and an easy to maintain backyard and so much more! Other amenities include 2 car garage, inside laundry with washer and dryer, community playground, biking/walking paths, and a community pool! Great Location in a very nice neighborhood near the 202 & 60 freeways, shopping centers, and restaurants! Please call and Verify Pet Policy*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1255 S RIALTO -- have any available units?
1255 S RIALTO -- has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1255 S RIALTO -- have?
Some of 1255 S RIALTO --'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1255 S RIALTO -- currently offering any rent specials?
1255 S RIALTO -- isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1255 S RIALTO -- pet-friendly?
Yes, 1255 S RIALTO -- is pet friendly.
Does 1255 S RIALTO -- offer parking?
Yes, 1255 S RIALTO -- does offer parking.
Does 1255 S RIALTO -- have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1255 S RIALTO -- offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1255 S RIALTO -- have a pool?
Yes, 1255 S RIALTO -- has a pool.
Does 1255 S RIALTO -- have accessible units?
No, 1255 S RIALTO -- does not have accessible units.
Does 1255 S RIALTO -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1255 S RIALTO -- has units with dishwashers.
