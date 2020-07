Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Home in Ellsworth Heights - This spacious home nestled at the end of a quiet cul de sac boasts a large open floorplan, oversized master bedroom, laminate flooring throughout and the perfect pool and covered patio for entertaining guests and would also make the perfect family home with a children's play area right next door. You will not want to miss out on this gem!***Home is currently occupied until 7/31***



(RLNE4234300)