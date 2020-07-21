1161 W AUBURN Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Large and spacious 3BR/2.5 Bath home with Granite Tile Counters, All Appliances included. This home is move-in ready for your convenience. Huge master bedroom and master en suite bathroom with double sinks, walk-in closet, separate tub, shower and toilet room. Home features an extended length one-car garage. Low maintenance property and landlord pays the monthly HOA dues that include front yard maintenance. Ceiling fans in main rooms throughout the home. New garage door opener installed August 2019. Home is within less than 1/2 mile from light rail and close to shopping. Welcome home!