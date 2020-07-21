All apartments in Mesa
1161 W AUBURN Street
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:59 PM

1161 W AUBURN Street

1161 West Auburn Street · No Longer Available
Location

1161 West Auburn Street, Mesa, AZ 85201
Comite de Familias de Accion

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large and spacious 3BR/2.5 Bath home with Granite Tile Counters, All Appliances included. This home is move-in ready for your convenience. Huge master bedroom and master en suite bathroom with double sinks, walk-in closet, separate tub, shower and toilet room. Home features an extended length one-car garage. Low maintenance property and landlord pays the monthly HOA dues that include front yard maintenance. Ceiling fans in main rooms throughout the home. New garage door opener installed August 2019. Home is within less than 1/2 mile from light rail and close to shopping. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1161 W AUBURN Street have any available units?
1161 W AUBURN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1161 W AUBURN Street have?
Some of 1161 W AUBURN Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1161 W AUBURN Street currently offering any rent specials?
1161 W AUBURN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1161 W AUBURN Street pet-friendly?
No, 1161 W AUBURN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1161 W AUBURN Street offer parking?
Yes, 1161 W AUBURN Street offers parking.
Does 1161 W AUBURN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1161 W AUBURN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1161 W AUBURN Street have a pool?
No, 1161 W AUBURN Street does not have a pool.
Does 1161 W AUBURN Street have accessible units?
No, 1161 W AUBURN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1161 W AUBURN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1161 W AUBURN Street has units with dishwashers.
