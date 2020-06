11448 E. Petra Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground bbq/grill garage

Upgraded 1860 sq ft, 3 bed + den, 2 bath home in Meridian Pointe;

1860 sq ft;

3 bedrooms plus den/office;

2 full baths, master bath w/ walk-in closet;

Solar panels eliminate or minimize utility costs;

Four parks, two playgrounds in neighborhood;

Previously owner occupied, clean and well maintained;

Upgraded flooring, windows, kitchen;

Large backyard with covered patios, pavers, built-in BBQ and fridge;

Kitchen has pantry and island;

Separate living and family rooms;

Open kitchen, dining, living, and family area;

Whole-house soft water system;

Non-smoking, dogs okay w/ approval & deposit;



$1,500/month, $1,000 deposit

Ryan,

Realty Pro Property Management

480-229-2712

