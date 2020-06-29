11417 E RAFAEL Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool putting green bbq/grill hot tub

The lot location is stellar, no homes behind. Beautiful pebbletec pool, popup cleaners, pool not fenced. Outdoor BBQ with sitting area and gas firepit. Plus a putting green. Bring a spa if you want, there is room for one plus electrical. Large covered patio overlooking the backyard, No homes behind as home backs to wash area with view fencing. Inside the home is gorgeous too. 3 full baths, 3 bedrooms + 2 Dens (one in the guest wing). Nice tile flooring and new carpet The kitchen has corian counter tops, 42'' high cabinets, pantry, dining area. Lots of windows to let the light in, but windows protected by a covered patio the length of the house. This house has it all! Call today for your personal showing! Application in documents section. Assistive animals only please.