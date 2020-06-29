All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 11417 E RAFAEL Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
11417 E RAFAEL Avenue
Last updated February 28 2020 at 10:32 PM

11417 E RAFAEL Avenue

11417 East Rafael Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11417 East Rafael Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
hot tub
The lot location is stellar, no homes behind. Beautiful pebbletec pool, popup cleaners, pool not fenced. Outdoor BBQ with sitting area and gas firepit. Plus a putting green. Bring a spa if you want, there is room for one plus electrical. Large covered patio overlooking the backyard, No homes behind as home backs to wash area with view fencing. Inside the home is gorgeous too. 3 full baths, 3 bedrooms + 2 Dens (one in the guest wing). Nice tile flooring and new carpet The kitchen has corian counter tops, 42'' high cabinets, pantry, dining area. Lots of windows to let the light in, but windows protected by a covered patio the length of the house. This house has it all! Call today for your personal showing! Application in documents section. Assistive animals only please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11417 E RAFAEL Avenue have any available units?
11417 E RAFAEL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 11417 E RAFAEL Avenue have?
Some of 11417 E RAFAEL Avenue's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11417 E RAFAEL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11417 E RAFAEL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11417 E RAFAEL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11417 E RAFAEL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 11417 E RAFAEL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11417 E RAFAEL Avenue offers parking.
Does 11417 E RAFAEL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11417 E RAFAEL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11417 E RAFAEL Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 11417 E RAFAEL Avenue has a pool.
Does 11417 E RAFAEL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11417 E RAFAEL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11417 E RAFAEL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11417 E RAFAEL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Springs at Alta Mesa Apartment Homes
1865 N Higley Rd
Mesa, AZ 85205
Twin Palms
1101 S Sycamore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Falcon Glen
4225 E University Dr
Mesa, AZ 85205
Stone Canyon
5210 E Hampton Ave
Mesa, AZ 85206
Bella Victoria
1350 S Ellsworth Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
Residences on First
59 West 1st Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85210
Sorrento Apartments
901 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Urban Trails at the District
1620 W Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College