11334 E STEARN Avenue
Last updated September 14 2019 at 7:17 AM

11334 E STEARN Avenue

11334 East Stearn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11334 East Stearn Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will not want to miss out on this beautiful home! From entering thru the front door, you will step into a wonderful open floor plan! The entire property has been freshly painted. Oversized tile is throughout the public area and and all rooms have plantation shutters for window coverings. The kitchen is designer quality! Stylish pendant lighting hangs over the kitchen island. Slab granite countertops and stainless appliances complete the look. There is also a brand new side by side refrigerator and the old one has been moved to the garage to be used for those extra drinks and snacks. The master suite is huge and you will love the oversized closet! This property has so much to offer - a split floor plan, gorgeous lighting, paint & shutters and tons of living space for your entertainment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11334 E STEARN Avenue have any available units?
11334 E STEARN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 11334 E STEARN Avenue have?
Some of 11334 E STEARN Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11334 E STEARN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11334 E STEARN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11334 E STEARN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11334 E STEARN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 11334 E STEARN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11334 E STEARN Avenue offers parking.
Does 11334 E STEARN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11334 E STEARN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11334 E STEARN Avenue have a pool?
No, 11334 E STEARN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11334 E STEARN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11334 E STEARN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11334 E STEARN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11334 E STEARN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
