11334 E STEARN Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

You will not want to miss out on this beautiful home! From entering thru the front door, you will step into a wonderful open floor plan! The entire property has been freshly painted. Oversized tile is throughout the public area and and all rooms have plantation shutters for window coverings. The kitchen is designer quality! Stylish pendant lighting hangs over the kitchen island. Slab granite countertops and stainless appliances complete the look. There is also a brand new side by side refrigerator and the old one has been moved to the garage to be used for those extra drinks and snacks. The master suite is huge and you will love the oversized closet! This property has so much to offer - a split floor plan, gorgeous lighting, paint & shutters and tons of living space for your entertainment!