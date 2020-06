Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities pool putting green cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Incredible house & a must see to believe. This home has it all with an incredible pool & spa with services paid for by the Owner. It has a putting green, seating area around a gorgeous stone fire-place all designed to help you entertain your friends & family on a large lot with almost one acre to yourself. This is not a horse lot. The home has plantation shutters, new tile through-out downstairs, 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2.5 car garage and more. It is a Must see to believe home.