Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming 4 bedroom home in the desirable Mountain Ranch has it all! Upgraded with cherry cabinets, corian counters, upgraded appliances, tile throughout except in the bedrooms & hardwood floors in closets! The backyard has a wooden custom built gazebo. It has a neighborhood elementary school, (walking distance) is close to neighborhood parks, shopping and the New 202 (2.5 miles)Gilbert schools. Will rent quickly! Must see!!!