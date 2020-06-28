11109 E. Travertine

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly playground

3 Bedroom - 2.5 Bath - 2150 Sq. Ft. - East Mesa - Beautiful single story home - 3 bedrooms, 2 baths 2150 sq ft with an office/den room. Close access to the freeway. Brand new High School being built down the road. About 15 minutes from Queen Creek Market place.



To apply go to: CaldwellAZ.com



$45 No-Refundable Application Fee (per adult that will be living in the home)

Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent

$195 One Time Upfront Property Management Fee

$100 Nonrefundable Pet Fee (per pet allowed) - Small Dogs Only

HOA Paid by owner (not tenant responsibility)

Monthly Payment = Rent plus 4% (Sales Tax and Admin Fee)



Viewing Instructions: Please send an email with the property address in subject line and attach a copy of your driver's license to suzie@caldwellaz.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2832913)