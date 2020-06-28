All apartments in Mesa
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

11109 E. Travertine

11109 East Travertine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11109 East Travertine Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

pet friendly
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
playground
3 Bedroom - 2.5 Bath - 2150 Sq. Ft. - East Mesa - Beautiful single story home - 3 bedrooms, 2 baths 2150 sq ft with an office/den room. Close access to the freeway. Brand new High School being built down the road. About 15 minutes from Queen Creek Market place.

To apply go to: CaldwellAZ.com

$45 No-Refundable Application Fee (per adult that will be living in the home)
Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent
$195 One Time Upfront Property Management Fee
$100 Nonrefundable Pet Fee (per pet allowed) - Small Dogs Only
HOA Paid by owner (not tenant responsibility)
Monthly Payment = Rent plus 4% (Sales Tax and Admin Fee)

Viewing Instructions: Please send an email with the property address in subject line and attach a copy of your driver's license to suzie@caldwellaz.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2832913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11109 E. Travertine have any available units?
11109 E. Travertine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 11109 E. Travertine currently offering any rent specials?
11109 E. Travertine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11109 E. Travertine pet-friendly?
Yes, 11109 E. Travertine is pet friendly.
Does 11109 E. Travertine offer parking?
No, 11109 E. Travertine does not offer parking.
Does 11109 E. Travertine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11109 E. Travertine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11109 E. Travertine have a pool?
No, 11109 E. Travertine does not have a pool.
Does 11109 E. Travertine have accessible units?
No, 11109 E. Travertine does not have accessible units.
Does 11109 E. Travertine have units with dishwashers?
No, 11109 E. Travertine does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11109 E. Travertine have units with air conditioning?
No, 11109 E. Travertine does not have units with air conditioning.
