Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Multiple applications received. This cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath split floor plan home features a huge living room, large eat kitchen with white appliances, double ovens, recessed lighting and white appliances. No carpet! The entire house is tile and engineered wood! The extended back patio overlooks a large backyard with grass and fruit trees. The house is located just a few minutes from the 60, the 202, shopping, restaurants, movies, gyms, etc....