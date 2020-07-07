All apartments in Mesa
10739 E Sheffield Drive
10739 E Sheffield Drive

10739 Sheffield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10739 Sheffield Drive, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Peacefully situated in the #1 ranked master planned community of Eastmark, you will find this spectacular beauty. Pavered drive/walkway with a stone accented entry welcomes you to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home plus Den! Open concept floor plan is perfect for entertaining. Gourmet kitchen features 42 in staggered white cabinetry with crown moulding, stainless steel appliances, built-in microwave, 5 burner gas range, granite counters, massive island with elegant pendant lighting, deep farmhouse sink and breakfast bar with additional cabinetry. Great Room features full wall slider bringing the outdoors in for entertaining. Sparkling Play Pool for the upcoming summer days. Low maintenance front and back yards.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10739 E Sheffield Drive have any available units?
10739 E Sheffield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10739 E Sheffield Drive have?
Some of 10739 E Sheffield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10739 E Sheffield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10739 E Sheffield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10739 E Sheffield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10739 E Sheffield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 10739 E Sheffield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10739 E Sheffield Drive offers parking.
Does 10739 E Sheffield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10739 E Sheffield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10739 E Sheffield Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10739 E Sheffield Drive has a pool.
Does 10739 E Sheffield Drive have accessible units?
No, 10739 E Sheffield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10739 E Sheffield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10739 E Sheffield Drive has units with dishwashers.

