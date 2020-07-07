10739 E Sheffield Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Peacefully situated in the #1 ranked master planned community of Eastmark, you will find this spectacular beauty. Pavered drive/walkway with a stone accented entry welcomes you to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home plus Den! Open concept floor plan is perfect for entertaining. Gourmet kitchen features 42 in staggered white cabinetry with crown moulding, stainless steel appliances, built-in microwave, 5 burner gas range, granite counters, massive island with elegant pendant lighting, deep farmhouse sink and breakfast bar with additional cabinetry. Great Room features full wall slider bringing the outdoors in for entertaining. Sparkling Play Pool for the upcoming summer days. Low maintenance front and back yards.