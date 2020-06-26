All apartments in Mesa
10710 E Emelita Ave
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

10710 E Emelita Ave

10710 East Emelita Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10710 East Emelita Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85208
Parkwood Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
10710 E Emelita Ave Available 07/15/19 3 Bedrooms + Den 2 Bath Rental in Parkwood Ranch - Large Kitchen with walk-in pantry, beautiful Granite countertops, including a large granite island. 3 Bedrooms +Office/Den, 2 Bathrooms. 3 car garage, home sits on an extra large corner lot. Nice patio area.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1450
Cleaning Fee: $250
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1450
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No cats. No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)

Click APPLY NOW!
Upon approved application the $1450 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4135656)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10710 E Emelita Ave have any available units?
10710 E Emelita Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10710 E Emelita Ave have?
Some of 10710 E Emelita Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10710 E Emelita Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10710 E Emelita Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10710 E Emelita Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10710 E Emelita Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10710 E Emelita Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10710 E Emelita Ave offers parking.
Does 10710 E Emelita Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10710 E Emelita Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10710 E Emelita Ave have a pool?
No, 10710 E Emelita Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10710 E Emelita Ave have accessible units?
No, 10710 E Emelita Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10710 E Emelita Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10710 E Emelita Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
