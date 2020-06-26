Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

10710 E Emelita Ave Available 07/15/19 3 Bedrooms + Den 2 Bath Rental in Parkwood Ranch - Large Kitchen with walk-in pantry, beautiful Granite countertops, including a large granite island. 3 Bedrooms +Office/Den, 2 Bathrooms. 3 car garage, home sits on an extra large corner lot. Nice patio area.



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1450

Cleaning Fee: $250

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1450

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No cats. No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)



Upon approved application the $1450 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



No Cats Allowed



