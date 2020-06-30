All apartments in Mesa
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

10636 E BRAMBLE Avenue

10636 East Bramble Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10636 East Bramble Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85208
University Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
AVAILABLE ON 06/06/2020. Currently occupied Showings to start 06/05/2020 Spacious floor plan in a quiet Mesa neighborhood that features ample living room & dining room. Open floor plan with beautiful gray colored tile thought the home, no carpet here. Bright eat in Kitchen features white quartz countertops, island, back splash and more. 3 bed and 2 bath perfect for many, many years of memories with the family. Newer A/C system. Grassy and landscaped backyard with large space between side neighbors means you'll have added privacy! Enjoy with Friends and Family the Summer barbecues under the covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10636 E BRAMBLE Avenue have any available units?
10636 E BRAMBLE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10636 E BRAMBLE Avenue have?
Some of 10636 E BRAMBLE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10636 E BRAMBLE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10636 E BRAMBLE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10636 E BRAMBLE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10636 E BRAMBLE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 10636 E BRAMBLE Avenue offer parking?
No, 10636 E BRAMBLE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10636 E BRAMBLE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10636 E BRAMBLE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10636 E BRAMBLE Avenue have a pool?
No, 10636 E BRAMBLE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10636 E BRAMBLE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10636 E BRAMBLE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10636 E BRAMBLE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10636 E BRAMBLE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

