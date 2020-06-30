10636 E BRAMBLE Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony air conditioning fireplace bbq/grill microwave carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill

AVAILABLE ON 06/06/2020. Currently occupied Showings to start 06/05/2020 Spacious floor plan in a quiet Mesa neighborhood that features ample living room & dining room. Open floor plan with beautiful gray colored tile thought the home, no carpet here. Bright eat in Kitchen features white quartz countertops, island, back splash and more. 3 bed and 2 bath perfect for many, many years of memories with the family. Newer A/C system. Grassy and landscaped backyard with large space between side neighbors means you'll have added privacy! Enjoy with Friends and Family the Summer barbecues under the covered patio.