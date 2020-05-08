10550 E Mendoza Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

No Application Fees! This is an exceptional east Mesa single level 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home. This home features many upgrades throughout including tile flooring in all living areas, upgraded window blinds, neutral paint, oversized baseboards and paver driveway to name a few. Gourmet kitchen includes large island, upgraded granite counter tops, walnut cabinets, separate pantry, ceramic top electric range, stove top microwave, dishwasher and separate dining area. Oversized master bedroom with walk-in closet, garden tub and separate shower. Extra storage including 3 car garage. Backyard features paver area, gazebo and synthetic grass. Gilbert schools, close to shopping, restaurants and the 60 & 202 freeways.