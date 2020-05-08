All apartments in Mesa
Last updated December 12 2019 at 5:31 AM

10550 E Mendoza Avenue

10550 East Mendoza Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10550 East Mendoza Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
No Application Fees! This is an exceptional east Mesa single level 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home. This home features many upgrades throughout including tile flooring in all living areas, upgraded window blinds, neutral paint, oversized baseboards and paver driveway to name a few. Gourmet kitchen includes large island, upgraded granite counter tops, walnut cabinets, separate pantry, ceramic top electric range, stove top microwave, dishwasher and separate dining area. Oversized master bedroom with walk-in closet, garden tub and separate shower. Extra storage including 3 car garage. Backyard features paver area, gazebo and synthetic grass. Gilbert schools, close to shopping, restaurants and the 60 & 202 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10550 E Mendoza Avenue have any available units?
10550 E Mendoza Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10550 E Mendoza Avenue have?
Some of 10550 E Mendoza Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10550 E Mendoza Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10550 E Mendoza Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10550 E Mendoza Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10550 E Mendoza Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 10550 E Mendoza Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10550 E Mendoza Avenue offers parking.
Does 10550 E Mendoza Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10550 E Mendoza Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10550 E Mendoza Avenue have a pool?
No, 10550 E Mendoza Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10550 E Mendoza Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10550 E Mendoza Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10550 E Mendoza Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10550 E Mendoza Avenue has units with dishwashers.

