Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

Beautiful single-story home in an ideal East Mesa location, just a minute or two from the US 60, shopping, restaurants, and everything other convenience you can imagine. Neutral carpet and vinyl floors in kitchen and bathrooms. Big great room adjacent to kitchen with built-in entertainment center. Fantastic split-bedroom floor plan with Jack and Jill entrance in hall bathroom. Backyard has nice little covered patio, well-maintained lawn and mature citrus trees. Welcome home!!