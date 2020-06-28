All apartments in Mesa
1047 W ELENA Circle
1047 W ELENA Circle

1047 West Elena Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1047 West Elena Circle, Mesa, AZ 85210
Fiesta Park Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss the opportunity to rent this Westwood Area home. It features 2bd/2bath on cul de sac with private backyard. The kitchen will have granite countertops. Conveniently located w/i walking distance to Fiesta Mall & shopping, nearby to MCC / and I-60. Easy access to I-60 or 15min / 6mi drive to ASU. Has a great open floor plan w/vaulted ceilings in main living area. Dbl Mast bdrms w/private bath and lots of closet space. This home is has ceramic tile in all rooms for easy upkeep. Home includes fridge, dishwasher, stove/oven, plus ceiling fans in all bedrooms & dining room. Hookup for your washer & dryer in the garage. There is desert landscaping in front and back with backyard and outdoor covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1047 W ELENA Circle have any available units?
1047 W ELENA Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1047 W ELENA Circle have?
Some of 1047 W ELENA Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1047 W ELENA Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1047 W ELENA Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1047 W ELENA Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1047 W ELENA Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1047 W ELENA Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1047 W ELENA Circle offers parking.
Does 1047 W ELENA Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1047 W ELENA Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1047 W ELENA Circle have a pool?
No, 1047 W ELENA Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1047 W ELENA Circle have accessible units?
No, 1047 W ELENA Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1047 W ELENA Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1047 W ELENA Circle has units with dishwashers.
