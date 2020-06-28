1047 W ELENA Circle

Amenities

Don't miss the opportunity to rent this Westwood Area home. It features 2bd/2bath on cul de sac with private backyard. The kitchen will have granite countertops. Conveniently located w/i walking distance to Fiesta Mall & shopping, nearby to MCC / and I-60. Easy access to I-60 or 15min / 6mi drive to ASU. Has a great open floor plan w/vaulted ceilings in main living area. Dbl Mast bdrms w/private bath and lots of closet space. This home is has ceramic tile in all rooms for easy upkeep. Home includes fridge, dishwasher, stove/oven, plus ceiling fans in all bedrooms & dining room. Hookup for your washer & dryer in the garage. There is desert landscaping in front and back with backyard and outdoor covered patio.