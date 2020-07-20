All apartments in Mesa
10461 E NEVILLE Avenue
Last updated August 7 2019 at 6:59 AM

10461 E NEVILLE Avenue

10461 East Neville Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10461 East Neville Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
A gorgeous 3 bed, 2.5 bath home located in Mesa is now available for rental! With grassy and gravel landscaping, 2 car garage, dining/living area, and designer paint throughout, you simply have to come see it to believe it! You'll love the gorgeous kitchen, with its ample cabinetry, pantry, granite countertops, and matching stainless steel appliances. Step inside the stunning master bedroom where you'll find a spacious walk-in closet as well as a private bath with his and her sinks. The community has many features as well, including 2 pools, fitness center, tennis, basketball, and pickle ball courts, and parks. Don't let this incredible opportunity slip by.Tenant responsible for all utilities and sales tax of $48.00 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10461 E NEVILLE Avenue have any available units?
10461 E NEVILLE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10461 E NEVILLE Avenue have?
Some of 10461 E NEVILLE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10461 E NEVILLE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10461 E NEVILLE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10461 E NEVILLE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10461 E NEVILLE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 10461 E NEVILLE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10461 E NEVILLE Avenue offers parking.
Does 10461 E NEVILLE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10461 E NEVILLE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10461 E NEVILLE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10461 E NEVILLE Avenue has a pool.
Does 10461 E NEVILLE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10461 E NEVILLE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10461 E NEVILLE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10461 E NEVILLE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
