10461 E NEVILLE Avenue

A gorgeous 3 bed, 2.5 bath home located in Mesa is now available for rental! With grassy and gravel landscaping, 2 car garage, dining/living area, and designer paint throughout, you simply have to come see it to believe it! You'll love the gorgeous kitchen, with its ample cabinetry, pantry, granite countertops, and matching stainless steel appliances. Step inside the stunning master bedroom where you'll find a spacious walk-in closet as well as a private bath with his and her sinks. The community has many features as well, including 2 pools, fitness center, tennis, basketball, and pickle ball courts, and parks. Don't let this incredible opportunity slip by.Tenant responsible for all utilities and sales tax of $48.00 per month.