Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

This great house will be available April 1st for move in .The house is a 3 bedroom with a den ans a split floor plan with a nice size master suit with full bath ,You have a large family room and kitchen and a large front formal living/dinning room .All of the carpet is being replace with new ! Large back yard with fenced in pool , There is a nice play area and turf area off of the large cover patio ,There also is a nice 3 car garage .