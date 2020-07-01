10307 E BILLINGS Street

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Mesa-- tile floors throughout; keep those cooling costs down! Vaulted ceilings, over sized living and dining area. Kitchen has black appliances, lots of cupboard space, and a pantry. Large master suite with full bath. Low maintenance landscaping and good sized backyard. Don't miss out on making this one, YOURS! Total move in costs based on the 1st of the month, $3,092.75 includes deposit, rent, admin, process, and taxes. Move in after the 1st = prorated rent discount. Pet fees not included***WE NOW OFFER RENT TO OWN PROPERTIES!!! ***NO HOUSING VOUCHERS OR CATS***