10307 E BILLINGS Street
Last updated March 28 2020 at 4:59 AM

10307 E BILLINGS Street

10307 East Billings Street · No Longer Available
Location

10307 East Billings Street, Mesa, AZ 85207
University Manor

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Mesa-- tile floors throughout; keep those cooling costs down! Vaulted ceilings, over sized living and dining area. Kitchen has black appliances, lots of cupboard space, and a pantry. Large master suite with full bath. Low maintenance landscaping and good sized backyard. Don't miss out on making this one, YOURS! Total move in costs based on the 1st of the month, $3,092.75 includes deposit, rent, admin, process, and taxes. Move in after the 1st = prorated rent discount. Pet fees not included***WE NOW OFFER RENT TO OWN PROPERTIES!!! ***NO HOUSING VOUCHERS OR CATS***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

