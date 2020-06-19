All apartments in Mesa
10219 E OBISPO Avenue
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

10219 E OBISPO Avenue

10219 East Obispo Avenue · (480) 409-4844
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10219 East Obispo Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212
Santa Rita Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1576 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
internet access
media room
volleyball court
FULLY FURNISHED Come and stay for a short trip or stay for awhile in this easy to love one story home in a great area of Mesa. Popular split floor plan. The entry is inviting as you look right through the house to the resort backyard. To the left you will find a super-sized master suite with a queen bed, TV and sitting area. Great en-suite bath with tub, shower, double sinks and a walk in closet. To the left on the other side of the home are the 2nd and 3rd bedrooms both with queen beds of their own. The bath is shared and right between the bedrooms. Guests truly have their own zone of the house. The great room and kitchen open concept are large for living. Reclining furniture circled around the media center with a large SmarTV. The kitchen has dining area for 6 and a breakfast bar too with solid surface countertops and a great kitchen window for gazing outside at the oasis of a backyard. The backyard has mature fruit trees, a large grassy area for yard games and of course a great pool that can be heated upon request. High Speed WIFI....awesome. Pool heated for $400 per week.

Santa Rita Ranch is located in Mesa, Arizona, a suburb of Phoenix. The community is located south of Guadalupe Road from Crismon Road to Signal Butte Road. The community is 5 miles northeast of Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport and 22 miles southeast of Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.
The community consists of both single and two story homes. In the distance to the east the Superstition Mountains can be seen from many of the properties and streets.
Santa Rita Ranch is a quiet community which offers several large common areas with sidewalk paths for a leisurely stroll, tot parks with swings and slides, a volleyball court, soccer fields, a baseball park and basketball courts. The soccer field is also used by youth sports teams as a practice field and occasionally there will be community events or even "movie in the park night".

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10219 E OBISPO Avenue have any available units?
10219 E OBISPO Avenue has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10219 E OBISPO Avenue have?
Some of 10219 E OBISPO Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10219 E OBISPO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10219 E OBISPO Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10219 E OBISPO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10219 E OBISPO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 10219 E OBISPO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10219 E OBISPO Avenue does offer parking.
Does 10219 E OBISPO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10219 E OBISPO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10219 E OBISPO Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10219 E OBISPO Avenue has a pool.
Does 10219 E OBISPO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10219 E OBISPO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10219 E OBISPO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10219 E OBISPO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
