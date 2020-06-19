10219 E OBISPO Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage internet access media room volleyball court

FULLY FURNISHED Come and stay for a short trip or stay for awhile in this easy to love one story home in a great area of Mesa. Popular split floor plan. The entry is inviting as you look right through the house to the resort backyard. To the left you will find a super-sized master suite with a queen bed, TV and sitting area. Great en-suite bath with tub, shower, double sinks and a walk in closet. To the left on the other side of the home are the 2nd and 3rd bedrooms both with queen beds of their own. The bath is shared and right between the bedrooms. Guests truly have their own zone of the house. The great room and kitchen open concept are large for living. Reclining furniture circled around the media center with a large SmarTV. The kitchen has dining area for 6 and a breakfast bar too with solid surface countertops and a great kitchen window for gazing outside at the oasis of a backyard. The backyard has mature fruit trees, a large grassy area for yard games and of course a great pool that can be heated upon request. High Speed WIFI....awesome. Pool heated for $400 per week.



Santa Rita Ranch is located in Mesa, Arizona, a suburb of Phoenix. The community is located south of Guadalupe Road from Crismon Road to Signal Butte Road. The community is 5 miles northeast of Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport and 22 miles southeast of Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

The community consists of both single and two story homes. In the distance to the east the Superstition Mountains can be seen from many of the properties and streets.

Santa Rita Ranch is a quiet community which offers several large common areas with sidewalk paths for a leisurely stroll, tot parks with swings and slides, a volleyball court, soccer fields, a baseball park and basketball courts. The soccer field is also used by youth sports teams as a practice field and occasionally there will be community events or even "movie in the park night".