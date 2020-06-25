All apartments in Mesa
1021 East Millett Avenue
Last updated April 29 2019 at 6:18 PM

1021 East Millett Avenue

No Longer Available
Location

1021 East Millett Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204
Poinsettia

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
carpet
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,297 sf home is located in Mesa, AZ. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black and steel appliances, dining area and carport. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 East Millett Avenue have any available units?
1021 East Millett Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1021 East Millett Avenue have?
Some of 1021 East Millett Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1021 East Millett Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1021 East Millett Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 East Millett Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1021 East Millett Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1021 East Millett Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1021 East Millett Avenue offers parking.
Does 1021 East Millett Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1021 East Millett Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 East Millett Avenue have a pool?
No, 1021 East Millett Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1021 East Millett Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1021 East Millett Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 East Millett Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1021 East Millett Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
