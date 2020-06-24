3133 N 142nd Drive

Amenities

Highly sought after neighborhood of Palm Valley with highly sought after schools including Millennium & Palm Valley school districts...Soaring ceilings welcome you into the living & dining room. Open kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of natural lighting. Classy, warm tone paint thru out. Lots of storage including closet under stairs. 4 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms are all upstairs. Large master suite with walk in closet, double sinks, separate garden tub and shower. Tile in all the right places. Oversized private yard and covered patio with no neighbors behind you. 2 1/2 car garage has plenty of room for your cars and toys. This home comes with more extras than you would expect including landscaping, pest control, and trash service. Also included in the price is access to the Palm Valley Community Center featuring large pool, tennis courts, play ground, community rooms and more. Pets are welcome w/ deposit. Schedule a showing today!