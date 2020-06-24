All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 3133 N 142nd Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
3133 N 142nd Drive
Last updated March 31 2019 at 4:40 PM

3133 N 142nd Drive

3133 North 142nd Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Palm Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3133 North 142nd Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Highly sought after neighborhood of Palm Valley with highly sought after schools including Millennium & Palm Valley school districts...Soaring ceilings welcome you into the living & dining room. Open kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of natural lighting. Classy, warm tone paint thru out. Lots of storage including closet under stairs. 4 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms are all upstairs. Large master suite with walk in closet, double sinks, separate garden tub and shower. Tile in all the right places. Oversized private yard and covered patio with no neighbors behind you. 2 1/2 car garage has plenty of room for your cars and toys. This home comes with more extras than you would expect including landscaping, pest control, and trash service. Also included in the price is access to the Palm Valley Community Center featuring large pool, tennis courts, play ground, community rooms and more. Pets are welcome w/ deposit. Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3133 N 142nd Drive have any available units?
3133 N 142nd Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 3133 N 142nd Drive have?
Some of 3133 N 142nd Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3133 N 142nd Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3133 N 142nd Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3133 N 142nd Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3133 N 142nd Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3133 N 142nd Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3133 N 142nd Drive offers parking.
Does 3133 N 142nd Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3133 N 142nd Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3133 N 142nd Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3133 N 142nd Drive has a pool.
Does 3133 N 142nd Drive have accessible units?
No, 3133 N 142nd Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3133 N 142nd Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3133 N 142nd Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3133 N 142nd Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3133 N 142nd Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Desert Green Villas
1425 North Palo Verde Drive
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College