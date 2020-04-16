All apartments in Goodyear
2789 N 142ND Lane

2789 North 142nd Lane · (602) 888-9099 ext. 11
Location

2789 North 142nd Lane, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3089 sqft

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This is a fully furnished rental - Peak season pricing $6000/mo + taxes and fee's ~ Off peak pricing $2800/mo + taxes and fee's ~ All other months vary ~ Welcome to our Palm Valley furnished home located in the gated community on the Palm Valley golf course. This 4 bedroom + den, 3.5 bath custom home is beautiful. Big over sized lot right on the golf course with all that you need to entertain. The backyard is a dreamy oasis complete with a heated pool/spa, cozy sitting area by the fireplace, barbecue grill area with more outside dining under the covered patio, putting green for the golf enthusiast, and gorgeous golf course views.TPT License # 21248743

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2789 N 142ND Lane have any available units?
2789 N 142ND Lane has a unit available for $5,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2789 N 142ND Lane have?
Some of 2789 N 142ND Lane's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2789 N 142ND Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2789 N 142ND Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2789 N 142ND Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2789 N 142ND Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 2789 N 142ND Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2789 N 142ND Lane does offer parking.
Does 2789 N 142ND Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2789 N 142ND Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2789 N 142ND Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2789 N 142ND Lane has a pool.
Does 2789 N 142ND Lane have accessible units?
No, 2789 N 142ND Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2789 N 142ND Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2789 N 142ND Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2789 N 142ND Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2789 N 142ND Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
