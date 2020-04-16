2789 N 142ND Lane

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage hot tub

This is a fully furnished rental - Peak season pricing $6000/mo + taxes and fee's ~ Off peak pricing $2800/mo + taxes and fee's ~ All other months vary ~ Welcome to our Palm Valley furnished home located in the gated community on the Palm Valley golf course. This 4 bedroom + den, 3.5 bath custom home is beautiful. Big over sized lot right on the golf course with all that you need to entertain. The backyard is a dreamy oasis complete with a heated pool/spa, cozy sitting area by the fireplace, barbecue grill area with more outside dining under the covered patio, putting green for the golf enthusiast, and gorgeous golf course views.TPT License # 21248743