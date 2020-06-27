18624 West Kendall Street

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom and 3 bath, opens up to your formal dining and living room with giant windows that provide natural lighting and a stunning view of the backyard, leading to a large upgraded kitchen with beautiful granite countertops, huge island/breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances!! The 10' ceilings, tile flooring, and neutral-colored paint create an atmosphere you want to be a part of and definitely a place for everyone in the family to enjoy. Last but definitely not least, step out back and enjoy the wonderful vibe this backyard gives off! Take a seat under the large covered patio that overlooks the green landscaping and pergola to the side. The perfect environment for entertainment or simply a relaxing weekend! Situated in a family-friendly neighborhood near a great park, I-10, and the 303 freeway. This home provides a 3 car garage for all the toys!



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (2 dogs under 25lb)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



