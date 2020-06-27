18624 West Kendall Street

All apartments in Goodyear
Location

18624 West Kendal Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Las Brisas

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Beautiful 4 bedroom and 3 bath, opens up to your formal dining and living room with giant windows that provide natural lighting and a stunning view of the backyard, leading to a large upgraded kitchen with beautiful granite countertops, huge island/breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances!! The 10' ceilings, tile flooring, and neutral-colored paint create an atmosphere you want to be a part of and definitely a place for everyone in the family to enjoy. Last but definitely not least, step out back and enjoy the wonderful vibe this backyard gives off! Take a seat under the large covered patio that overlooks the green landscaping and pergola to the side. The perfect environment for entertainment or simply a relaxing weekend! Situated in a family-friendly neighborhood near a great park, I-10, and the 303 freeway. This home provides a 3 car garage for all the toys!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (2 dogs under 25lb)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

