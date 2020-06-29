All apartments in Goodyear
18475 W SWEET ACACIA Drive
18475 W SWEET ACACIA Drive

18475 West Sweet Acacia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18475 West Sweet Acacia Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
tennis court
It's a beauty in Estrella Mountain Ranch with 9' ceilings, enormous family room, and a downstairs bedroom. Kitchen features black appliances including a gas stove, maple cabinets, and granite countertops. Huge master bedroom that has separate tub/shower, double sinks, and mirrored closet doors. Ceiling fans in many rooms and all bedrooms have walk-in closets. Huge covered patio with a walk-out balcony above to enjoy the mountains this home backs up to. Also, for a $100 membership fee, all tenants can enjoy the privileges of the rec center with swimming, tennis, exercise room, waterpark, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18475 W SWEET ACACIA Drive have any available units?
18475 W SWEET ACACIA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 18475 W SWEET ACACIA Drive have?
Some of 18475 W SWEET ACACIA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18475 W SWEET ACACIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18475 W SWEET ACACIA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18475 W SWEET ACACIA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18475 W SWEET ACACIA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 18475 W SWEET ACACIA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18475 W SWEET ACACIA Drive offers parking.
Does 18475 W SWEET ACACIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18475 W SWEET ACACIA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18475 W SWEET ACACIA Drive have a pool?
No, 18475 W SWEET ACACIA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18475 W SWEET ACACIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 18475 W SWEET ACACIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18475 W SWEET ACACIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18475 W SWEET ACACIA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 18475 W SWEET ACACIA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18475 W SWEET ACACIA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

