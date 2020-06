Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Available May 1st for Rent, short term rental, furnished. Perfect for the family waiting for their new home to be built. This home is a gorgeous 4 bedroom, with all the amenities included, pool/ping pong table, TV's, Backyard Spa, Built in BBQ, Gas firepit. All this in the luxurious Estrella Mountain Community.