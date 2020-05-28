All apartments in Goodyear
Location

17950 West Cedarwood Lane, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1375 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY 55+ Practically new, neutrally finished, and ready for immediate move in! This gated and private oasis escapes the hustle and bustle of everyday life offering you the opportunity to relax in your new home or take in the scenery along the beautiful surrounding walking paths. Tons of amenities including swimming pools, fitness center, classes to explore, and more provide endless opportunities to fill up your weekends with fun and friendship. Two bedrooms and a den give you the space you've been searching for with two full bathrooms for convenience and privacy. Your family's chef will be inspired to mix both meals and memories in the open kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances with an open floor plan to keep everyone connected. This maintenance free, stress free, beautiful home could easily be yours, schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17950 W Cedarwood Ln have any available units?
17950 W Cedarwood Ln has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17950 W Cedarwood Ln have?
Some of 17950 W Cedarwood Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17950 W Cedarwood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
17950 W Cedarwood Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17950 W Cedarwood Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 17950 W Cedarwood Ln is pet friendly.
Does 17950 W Cedarwood Ln offer parking?
No, 17950 W Cedarwood Ln does not offer parking.
Does 17950 W Cedarwood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17950 W Cedarwood Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17950 W Cedarwood Ln have a pool?
Yes, 17950 W Cedarwood Ln has a pool.
Does 17950 W Cedarwood Ln have accessible units?
No, 17950 W Cedarwood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 17950 W Cedarwood Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 17950 W Cedarwood Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17950 W Cedarwood Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 17950 W Cedarwood Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
