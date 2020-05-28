17950 W Cedarwood Ln

Amenities

ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY 55+ Practically new, neutrally finished, and ready for immediate move in! This gated and private oasis escapes the hustle and bustle of everyday life offering you the opportunity to relax in your new home or take in the scenery along the beautiful surrounding walking paths. Tons of amenities including swimming pools, fitness center, classes to explore, and more provide endless opportunities to fill up your weekends with fun and friendship. Two bedrooms and a den give you the space you've been searching for with two full bathrooms for convenience and privacy. Your family's chef will be inspired to mix both meals and memories in the open kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances with an open floor plan to keep everyone connected. This maintenance free, stress free, beautiful home could easily be yours, schedule a showing today!