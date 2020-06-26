17936 W NARRAMORE Road

Amenities

Check out this highly upgraded, stunning TW Lewis basement home located on the golf course in the desirable master planned community of Estrella. This home offers 5 spacious bedrooms, 4.5 baths, and a 3 car extended length garage. Two of the four secondary bedrooms have private en-suites and all bedrooms have large walk-in closets. The kitchen boasts of white full overlay raised cabinets, beautiful upgraded granite counters, Viking gas cooktop/range, recently replaced built in wall microwave/oven combination, huge island, butler's pantry, office desk area and large walk-in pantry. If you enjoy entertaining guests this home is perfect! The kitchen is open to the large family room offering a gas fireplace and large arcadia doors that exit to the backyard oasis.