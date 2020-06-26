All apartments in Goodyear
17936 W NARRAMORE Road
Last updated June 25 2019 at 6:07 PM

17936 W NARRAMORE Road

17936 West Narramore Road · No Longer Available
Location

17936 West Narramore Road, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Check out this highly upgraded, stunning TW Lewis basement home located on the golf course in the desirable master planned community of Estrella. This home offers 5 spacious bedrooms, 4.5 baths, and a 3 car extended length garage. Two of the four secondary bedrooms have private en-suites and all bedrooms have large walk-in closets. The kitchen boasts of white full overlay raised cabinets, beautiful upgraded granite counters, Viking gas cooktop/range, recently replaced built in wall microwave/oven combination, huge island, butler's pantry, office desk area and large walk-in pantry. If you enjoy entertaining guests this home is perfect! The kitchen is open to the large family room offering a gas fireplace and large arcadia doors that exit to the backyard oasis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17936 W NARRAMORE Road have any available units?
17936 W NARRAMORE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 17936 W NARRAMORE Road have?
Some of 17936 W NARRAMORE Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17936 W NARRAMORE Road currently offering any rent specials?
17936 W NARRAMORE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17936 W NARRAMORE Road pet-friendly?
No, 17936 W NARRAMORE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 17936 W NARRAMORE Road offer parking?
Yes, 17936 W NARRAMORE Road offers parking.
Does 17936 W NARRAMORE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17936 W NARRAMORE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17936 W NARRAMORE Road have a pool?
Yes, 17936 W NARRAMORE Road has a pool.
Does 17936 W NARRAMORE Road have accessible units?
No, 17936 W NARRAMORE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 17936 W NARRAMORE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17936 W NARRAMORE Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 17936 W NARRAMORE Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 17936 W NARRAMORE Road does not have units with air conditioning.
