Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking bbq/grill

Lovely 3 bed, 2 bath property located in Estrella Mountain Ranch! Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural light. Ceiling fans and wood shutters throughout. Tile in all the right places. Kitchen features granite counters with large breakfast bar. Master bedroom split. Master bath boasts separate garden tub and shower, double sinks and walk in closet. Master has private exit to the breathtaking views of the backyard. Backyard view fence exhibits a natural preserve. Enjoy morning coffee or evening BBQ's under the large covered patio. Backyard features flagstone flooring, built in BBQ and babbling water fountain. Plenty of breathtaking mountain views. Enjoy the many amenities at the community center. Rent of $1800 does not include utilities. fitness club etc.