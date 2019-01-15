All apartments in Goodyear
17329 W Morning Glory St
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:08 AM

17329 W Morning Glory St

17329 West Morning Glory Street · No Longer Available
Location

17329 West Morning Glory Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fire pit
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
pet friendly
4 bedroom 2 bath home in Canyon Trails is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Canyon Trails is available for immediate move in! Home is on a corner lot and features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, tile, carpet and ceiling fans. Master bath has separate tub and shower, and backyard is finished with an extended covered patio, fire pit, and view fence which looks out onto a green way. Property is close to parks, restaurants, schools, and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 2.5% rental tax is added on to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and additional deposit (no cats please). The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com. To schedule a viewing call Lanie at 602-410-5085

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2306438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

