17329 W Morning Glory St

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel ceiling fan fire pit

4 bedroom 2 bath home in Canyon Trails is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Canyon Trails is available for immediate move in! Home is on a corner lot and features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, tile, carpet and ceiling fans. Master bath has separate tub and shower, and backyard is finished with an extended covered patio, fire pit, and view fence which looks out onto a green way. Property is close to parks, restaurants, schools, and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. A 2.5% rental tax is added on to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and additional deposit (no cats please). The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com. To schedule a viewing call Lanie at 602-410-5085



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2306438)