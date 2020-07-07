17259 W. Elaine Drive

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great split floor plan!! - Great home in the Cottonflower community! Split floor plan with 3 bedrooms 2 bath and a bonus den with french doors. Open and airy feel with expansive great room and vaulted ceilings. Great kitchen with plenty of storage space! Close to Wildlife World Zoo, Canyon Trails Towne Center and I-10 freeway. ***Blinds needing replacement/repair will be installed prior to move in***



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1325

Cleaning Fee: $250

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1325

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows) - 1 PET ONLY. Pet subject to landlord approval.



Upon approved application the $1325 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



