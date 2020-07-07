All apartments in Goodyear
17259 W. Elaine Drive

17259 West Elaine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17259 West Elaine Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Cottonflower

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great split floor plan!! - Great home in the Cottonflower community! Split floor plan with 3 bedrooms 2 bath and a bonus den with french doors. Open and airy feel with expansive great room and vaulted ceilings. Great kitchen with plenty of storage space! Close to Wildlife World Zoo, Canyon Trails Towne Center and I-10 freeway. ***Blinds needing replacement/repair will be installed prior to move in***

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1325
Cleaning Fee: $250
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1325
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows) - 1 PET ONLY. Pet subject to landlord approval.

Click APPLY NOW!
Upon approved application the $1325 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

(RLNE5720160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17259 W. Elaine Drive have any available units?
17259 W. Elaine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
Is 17259 W. Elaine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17259 W. Elaine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17259 W. Elaine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17259 W. Elaine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17259 W. Elaine Drive offer parking?
No, 17259 W. Elaine Drive does not offer parking.
Does 17259 W. Elaine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17259 W. Elaine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17259 W. Elaine Drive have a pool?
No, 17259 W. Elaine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17259 W. Elaine Drive have accessible units?
No, 17259 W. Elaine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17259 W. Elaine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17259 W. Elaine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17259 W. Elaine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17259 W. Elaine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

