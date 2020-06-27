17251 W Hilton Ave

Amenities

4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a loft and a pool in Cottonflower is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a loft and a pool in Cottonflower is available for immediate move in! Full weekly pool service is included in the rent. Home has a large living room, formal dining room and a family room. The large loft also has built in desks. Home also features stainless steel appliances, a over sized pantry with built in additional storage, cabinets and a sink in the laundry room, double sinks and a separate tub and walk in shower in the master bath, and a large master walk in closet. There is also a 3 car tandem garage and a rocked backyard. The property is located near schools, parks, shopping, and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! A 2.5% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com.



No Cats Allowed



