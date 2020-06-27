All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:14 AM

17251 W Hilton Ave

17251 West Hilton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

17251 West Hilton Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Cottonflower

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a loft and a pool in Cottonflower is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a loft and a pool in Cottonflower is available for immediate move in! Full weekly pool service is included in the rent. Home has a large living room, formal dining room and a family room. The large loft also has built in desks. Home also features stainless steel appliances, a over sized pantry with built in additional storage, cabinets and a sink in the laundry room, double sinks and a separate tub and walk in shower in the master bath, and a large master walk in closet. There is also a 3 car tandem garage and a rocked backyard. The property is located near schools, parks, shopping, and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! A 2.5% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5478762)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17251 W Hilton Ave have any available units?
17251 W Hilton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 17251 W Hilton Ave have?
Some of 17251 W Hilton Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17251 W Hilton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
17251 W Hilton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17251 W Hilton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 17251 W Hilton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 17251 W Hilton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 17251 W Hilton Ave offers parking.
Does 17251 W Hilton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17251 W Hilton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17251 W Hilton Ave have a pool?
Yes, 17251 W Hilton Ave has a pool.
Does 17251 W Hilton Ave have accessible units?
No, 17251 W Hilton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 17251 W Hilton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 17251 W Hilton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17251 W Hilton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 17251 W Hilton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

