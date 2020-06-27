Rent Calculator
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
17241 W ELAINE Drive
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:27 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
17241 W ELAINE Drive
17241 West Elaine Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
17241 West Elaine Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Cottonflower
Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home, kitchen appliances provided
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17241 W ELAINE Drive have any available units?
17241 W ELAINE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Goodyear, AZ
.
Is 17241 W ELAINE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17241 W ELAINE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17241 W ELAINE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17241 W ELAINE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Goodyear
.
Does 17241 W ELAINE Drive offer parking?
No, 17241 W ELAINE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 17241 W ELAINE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17241 W ELAINE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17241 W ELAINE Drive have a pool?
No, 17241 W ELAINE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17241 W ELAINE Drive have accessible units?
No, 17241 W ELAINE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17241 W ELAINE Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17241 W ELAINE Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17241 W ELAINE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17241 W ELAINE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
