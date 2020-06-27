All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:27 AM

17241 W ELAINE Drive

17241 West Elaine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17241 West Elaine Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Cottonflower

Amenities

fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home, kitchen appliances provided

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17241 W ELAINE Drive have any available units?
17241 W ELAINE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
Is 17241 W ELAINE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17241 W ELAINE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17241 W ELAINE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17241 W ELAINE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 17241 W ELAINE Drive offer parking?
No, 17241 W ELAINE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 17241 W ELAINE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17241 W ELAINE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17241 W ELAINE Drive have a pool?
No, 17241 W ELAINE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17241 W ELAINE Drive have accessible units?
No, 17241 W ELAINE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17241 W ELAINE Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17241 W ELAINE Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17241 W ELAINE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17241 W ELAINE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
