16969 W Shiloh Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel bbq/grill

AVAILABLE NOW!!! - Solar Electric! and Solar hot water heater! Open floor plan. Meticulous inside and out. The Office/Den is off of the living room. Gourmet kitchen features center island, granite counter tops, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and upgraded maple cabinetry. Family room includes a projector and screen. (All you need is a receiver.) The bedrooms are on a split floor plan. Master suite is bright and cheery with archway to private master bathroom. The master closet is large and spacious. The backyard features a covered patio and grill for those evening BBQ's. Solar rent only $100 per month year round. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $30 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



(RLNE4228265)