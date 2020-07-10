All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated May 3 2019 at 7:43 AM

1679 N La Fresa Dr

1679 North La Fresa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1679 North La Fresa Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in a nice and quite cul-de-sac. Inside you have a spacious floor plan and vaulted ceilings. Big open kitchen with plenty of cabinetry and convenient kitchen island. Tile throughout home. Master bedroom offers walk in closet and master bath. Good size backyard. This home is clean and ready to move in. Formal living room at entrance with vaulted ceilings and tile flooring expanding throughout home. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, kitchen island and pantry. Great room right off kitchen with room for dining. Laundry room equipped with fill size washer and dryer.
Complete App & Pay app fee online www.4leasetoday.com. For questions, pm@4leasetoday.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1679 N La Fresa Dr have any available units?
1679 N La Fresa Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 1679 N La Fresa Dr have?
Some of 1679 N La Fresa Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1679 N La Fresa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1679 N La Fresa Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1679 N La Fresa Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1679 N La Fresa Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 1679 N La Fresa Dr offer parking?
No, 1679 N La Fresa Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1679 N La Fresa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1679 N La Fresa Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1679 N La Fresa Dr have a pool?
No, 1679 N La Fresa Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1679 N La Fresa Dr have accessible units?
No, 1679 N La Fresa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1679 N La Fresa Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1679 N La Fresa Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1679 N La Fresa Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1679 N La Fresa Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

