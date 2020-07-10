1679 N La Fresa Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in a nice and quite cul-de-sac. Inside you have a spacious floor plan and vaulted ceilings. Big open kitchen with plenty of cabinetry and convenient kitchen island. Tile throughout home. Master bedroom offers walk in closet and master bath. Good size backyard. This home is clean and ready to move in. Formal living room at entrance with vaulted ceilings and tile flooring expanding throughout home. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, kitchen island and pantry. Great room right off kitchen with room for dining. Laundry room equipped with fill size washer and dryer.

Complete App & Pay app fee online www.4leasetoday.com. For questions, pm@4leasetoday.com