16051 W HILTON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

This stunning sparkling pool home sits on a premium lot next to a greenbelt where you only have one neighbor! The formal living room and dining room are spacious and open, great for entertaining, whether casual or elegant! Vaulted ceilings and lots of space beckon friendly get-togethers! The family chef will love this kitchen with stainless steel appliances, built-in microwave, refrigerator, pantry, granite counters, a plethora of cabinets, making meal preparation a breeze! Spacious and open and lots of room to move around in! The generous master bedroom has a ceiling fan and accommodates any decor! The luxurious master bath boasts separatub and shower and lots of counter space! Washer, dryer and pool service included! Lots of walking paths and close to grocery, target, and restaurants.