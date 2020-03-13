All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated May 21 2019 at 6:18 AM

16051 W HILTON Avenue

16051 West Hilton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16051 West Hilton Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Sarival Paseo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This stunning sparkling pool home sits on a premium lot next to a greenbelt where you only have one neighbor! The formal living room and dining room are spacious and open, great for entertaining, whether casual or elegant! Vaulted ceilings and lots of space beckon friendly get-togethers! The family chef will love this kitchen with stainless steel appliances, built-in microwave, refrigerator, pantry, granite counters, a plethora of cabinets, making meal preparation a breeze! Spacious and open and lots of room to move around in! The generous master bedroom has a ceiling fan and accommodates any decor! The luxurious master bath boasts separatub and shower and lots of counter space! Washer, dryer and pool service included! Lots of walking paths and close to grocery, target, and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16051 W HILTON Avenue have any available units?
16051 W HILTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 16051 W HILTON Avenue have?
Some of 16051 W HILTON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16051 W HILTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16051 W HILTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16051 W HILTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 16051 W HILTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 16051 W HILTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 16051 W HILTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 16051 W HILTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16051 W HILTON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16051 W HILTON Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 16051 W HILTON Avenue has a pool.
Does 16051 W HILTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16051 W HILTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16051 W HILTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16051 W HILTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 16051 W HILTON Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 16051 W HILTON Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
