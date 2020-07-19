16017 W MEADE Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This single level home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and is located in Sarival Village close to schools, shopping, restaurants and more. This home has fresh interior paint and wood looking tile flooring throughout. The nice floor plan includes a living room, dining room and family room. Inside there are ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings and window coverings. The spacious kitchen has stainless steel appliances. The air conditioner and furnace were replaced in 2014. Outside there is a nice covered patio and private grass backyard that overlooks a green belt. Come check out this rental home today as it really stands out and the landlord takes great pride in maintaining this home inside and out.