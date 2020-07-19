All apartments in Goodyear
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
16017 W MEADE Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16017 W MEADE Lane

16017 W Meade Ln · No Longer Available
Location

16017 W Meade Ln, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Sarival Paseo

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This single level home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and is located in Sarival Village close to schools, shopping, restaurants and more. This home has fresh interior paint and wood looking tile flooring throughout. The nice floor plan includes a living room, dining room and family room. Inside there are ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings and window coverings. The spacious kitchen has stainless steel appliances. The air conditioner and furnace were replaced in 2014. Outside there is a nice covered patio and private grass backyard that overlooks a green belt. Come check out this rental home today as it really stands out and the landlord takes great pride in maintaining this home inside and out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16017 W MEADE Lane have any available units?
16017 W MEADE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 16017 W MEADE Lane have?
Some of 16017 W MEADE Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16017 W MEADE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16017 W MEADE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16017 W MEADE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16017 W MEADE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 16017 W MEADE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16017 W MEADE Lane offers parking.
Does 16017 W MEADE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16017 W MEADE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16017 W MEADE Lane have a pool?
No, 16017 W MEADE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16017 W MEADE Lane have accessible units?
No, 16017 W MEADE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16017 W MEADE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16017 W MEADE Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 16017 W MEADE Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16017 W MEADE Lane has units with air conditioning.
