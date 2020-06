Amenities

This cute home has one of the most popular floor plans - Greatroom with patio door to covered patio and low maintenance desert landscaping. Split master bedroom with en suite bathroom - separate shower and tub, dual sinks and large walk-in closet. Eat in kitchen with breakfast bar. Neutral colored carpet throughout. Washer Dryer and Refrigerator included. Tenant to verify school information and room dimensions. Application fee applies. Viewing by appointment only - tenants rights