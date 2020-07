Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace extra storage microwave

FEATURING TWO BEDROOMS, TWO AND A HALF BATHS, DEN AND LARGE OPEN LIVING/KITCHEN AREA THIS BEAUTIFUL, FULLY FURNISHED PEBBLE CREEK HOME IS AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. HOME FEATURES NAME BRAND, HIGH-END FURNITURE AND FURNISHINGS. BACKYARD IS FULLY LANDSCAPED WITH COVERED PATIO AND WATER FEATURE. GARAGE IS FINISHED WITH EPOXY FLOORING AND EXTRA STORAGE. RENT INCLUDES LANDSCAPING AND PEST CONTROL. LANDLORD REQUESTS 6 MONTH LEASE AT MINIMUM.