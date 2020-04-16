All apartments in Goodyear
15712 West Linden Street
Last updated March 16 2019 at 12:12 AM

15712 West Linden Street

15712 West Linden Street · No Longer Available
Location

15712 West Linden Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful, spacious and open floor plan! This 3 Bedroom 2 bath home in Goodyear is available for immediate move-in. Home features over 1716 sq feet with gorgeous wood flooring throughout. Large kitchen with island, all major kitchen appliances included. Nice size bedrooms with great closet space. Separate laundryroom with washer and dryer hookups. Large backyard with covered patio and fireplace..great for entertaining!

Visit www.rpmpin.com or call 480.351.3855 for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

