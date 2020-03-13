15655 W Supai Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

***Available 10/4/2019*Please Do Not Disturb Tenants*No Short-Term Leasing***

A beautiful home! 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car Garage w/an Office &/or Den. Large open floorpan with formal

dining, living and family rooms. The kitchen has bright cabinets, stainless steel appliances including the refrigerator,

breakfast bar, and pantry. Fabulous dark flooring & slate tile throughout. No Carpet! Huge backyard with full length

patio, This one is a must see! To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent