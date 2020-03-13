All apartments in Goodyear
15655 W Supai Dr
Last updated August 28 2019 at 8:13 AM

15655 W Supai Dr

15655 West Supai Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15655 West Supai Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***Available 10/4/2019*Please Do Not Disturb Tenants*No Short-Term Leasing***
A beautiful home! 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car Garage w/an Office &/or Den. Large open floorpan with formal
dining, living and family rooms. The kitchen has bright cabinets, stainless steel appliances including the refrigerator,
breakfast bar, and pantry. Fabulous dark flooring & slate tile throughout. No Carpet! Huge backyard with full length
patio, This one is a must see! To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15655 W Supai Dr have any available units?
15655 W Supai Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15655 W Supai Dr have?
Some of 15655 W Supai Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15655 W Supai Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15655 W Supai Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15655 W Supai Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 15655 W Supai Dr is pet friendly.
Does 15655 W Supai Dr offer parking?
Yes, 15655 W Supai Dr offers parking.
Does 15655 W Supai Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15655 W Supai Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15655 W Supai Dr have a pool?
Yes, 15655 W Supai Dr has a pool.
Does 15655 W Supai Dr have accessible units?
No, 15655 W Supai Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15655 W Supai Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15655 W Supai Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 15655 W Supai Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15655 W Supai Dr has units with air conditioning.
