15532 W HILTON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

GORGEOUS HOME WITH LOTS OF UPGRADES!! Enter this home and note the plush upgraded carpet that extends from the living room to all bedrooms. All other rooms are exquisite tile. Off the living room are double doors that lead to an office/den. The kitchen is appointed with upgraded cabinets and appliances, recessed lighting and pendant lights over the breakfast bar. Dine formally in the living room or casually in the area off the kitchen. The family room is enhanced by stone gas fireplace. The master suite has double sinks and separate tub and shower. Excellent location just 5 minutes to I-10 and 30 minutes to downtown Phoenix.