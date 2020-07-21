All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated September 18 2019 at 11:21 AM

15532 W HILTON Avenue

15532 West Hilton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15532 West Hilton Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
GORGEOUS HOME WITH LOTS OF UPGRADES!! Enter this home and note the plush upgraded carpet that extends from the living room to all bedrooms. All other rooms are exquisite tile. Off the living room are double doors that lead to an office/den. The kitchen is appointed with upgraded cabinets and appliances, recessed lighting and pendant lights over the breakfast bar. Dine formally in the living room or casually in the area off the kitchen. The family room is enhanced by stone gas fireplace. The master suite has double sinks and separate tub and shower. Excellent location just 5 minutes to I-10 and 30 minutes to downtown Phoenix.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15532 W HILTON Avenue have any available units?
15532 W HILTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15532 W HILTON Avenue have?
Some of 15532 W HILTON Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15532 W HILTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15532 W HILTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15532 W HILTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15532 W HILTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 15532 W HILTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15532 W HILTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 15532 W HILTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15532 W HILTON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15532 W HILTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 15532 W HILTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15532 W HILTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15532 W HILTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15532 W HILTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15532 W HILTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 15532 W HILTON Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15532 W HILTON Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
