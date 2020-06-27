15478 W Glenrosa Avenue

15478 West Glenrosa Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395 Palm Valley
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
$1550/mo with well qualified 2-year lease. NEW paint. Ready for quick occupancy. What a deal; check it out. Beautiful home on a gorgeous VERY over-sized lot. Home and lot both big enough for the WHOLE family. Back yard features thousands of square feet of fruit trees and shrubs. The owner will take care of the landscaping :-) so you can simply enjoy! Interior features all kinds of spectacular spaces and upgrades including super high vaults in the family room that open to the loft on the second level. New flagstone installed out back--extending the patio. The elementary school is just around the corner...a very short walk away. Must see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
